BRIEF-Moody's takes rating actions on 17 Turkish banks
* Says long-term debt and deposit ratings of 14 Turkish banks were affirmed and their outlook was changed to negative from stable
FRANKFURT May 6 Hannover Re repeated its net profit goal of around 850 million euros ($1.2 billion) this year despite reinsurers' weakening pricing power and stiff market competition, its chief financial officer told a German newspaper.
"We are capable of maintaining our profitability," Roland Vogel told financial daily Boersen Zeitung in an interview published on Tuesday.
"We can live pretty well with a softening market and competitive pressure," he added.
Reinsurers have seen prices pressured by an influx of pension fund money into the reinsurance market. Insurers are also asking for a better deal from their reinsurers after resinsurers posted strong profits in 2013, helped by lower-than-average payouts for big damage claims. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, editing by Thomas Atkins)
* Says long-term debt and deposit ratings of 14 Turkish banks were affirmed and their outlook was changed to negative from stable
CAIRO, March 20 The World Bank has disbursed another $1 billion in financial assistance to Egypt out of its $3 billion loan programme with the country, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
JERUSALEM, March 20 Israel's parliament on Monday voted to end Israeli banks' control of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in a reform aimed at turning it into a for-profit bourse.