FRANKFURT Feb 3 Germany's Hannover Re
said substantial price declines in some reinsurance
markets at the start of the year did not threaten its goal of
earning about 950 million euros ($1.04 billion) in net profit in
2016.
"Even though the price decline in some markets was
considerable, our broad diversification enabled us to secure a
level of profitability for our portfolio that can still be
described as good, so that we do not anticipate any impact on
our profit targets for 2016," Chief Executive Ulrich Wallin said
in a statement on Wednesday.
The world's third largest reinsurer said it was "largely
satisfied" with the outcome of talks to renew reinsurance
contracts with its insurance company clients in January, saying
its premium volume had fallen only modestly despite the downward
price pressure.
About two thirds of Hannover Re's property and casualty
reinsurance premiums were up for renewal at the start of the
year, with the renewed volume falling by 1.5 percent to 4.36
billion euros, the company said.
Reinsurers such as Hannover Re, Munich Re and
Swiss Re act as a financial backstop for insurance
companies, helping them pay for large damage claims from
hurricanes or earthquakes in exchange for part of the premiums.
Prices in the reinsurance market have been falling for
several years, driven down by a lack of demand from insurance
companies as well as oversupply fuelled by new entrants to the
market and an accumulation of surplus capital because of
unusually low damage claims from natural catastrophes.
Among the hardest hit business areas were marine
reinsurance, where prices fell in almost all lines and regions
despite big damage claims from explosions at the Chinese port of
Tianjin, energy, aviation and natural catastrophe reinsurance.
"The severe flooding in the United Kingdom in December 2015
had no effect on the January renewals because the scale of the
losses is still not entirely clear," Hannover Re said, adding
that the floods could be expected to have an impact on
reinsurance contract talks later this year.
While overall supply continues to exceed demand, there were
signs that the price drop was bottoming out, Hannover Re said,
pointing out that there were already indications of this in the
U.S. market last year.
