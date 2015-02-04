HANOVER, Germany Feb 4 German reinsurer
Hannover Re expects stable or slightly higher
premiums this year and to hit its 875 million euro ($1 billion)
net profit target despite intense competition, it said on
Wednesday.
The world's third-largest reinsurer said it boosted property
and casualty reinsurance premiums by 1 percent to 4.02 billion
euros on business it renewed with insurance company clients on
Jan. 1, despite significant price falls in many markets.
"The competition is intense," Chief Executive Ulrich Wallin
told a media briefing. "I don't expect that to change."
Hannover Re, which has said it is confident of beating its
net profit target for 2014 of 850 million euros, is due to
announce full-year results on March 10.
Reinsurers, which supply financial backing to insurance
companies for big losses like storms or earthquakes in exchange
for part of the premium, have seen their pricing power decline
as demand for reinsurance falls due to new competitors such as
pension funds entering the market.
The overall trend of insurance companies buying less
reinsurance and capital market competitors driving down prices
continued in January, Wallin said.
However, Hannover Re was able to push through price rises in
some markets that had seen big claim payouts, such as Germany,
where cars and homes had been damaged by hail and wind storms.
Wallin said Hannover Re was maintaining its goal of paying
out 35-40 percent of net profit as a dividend and repeated he
would be loath to pay out less for 2014 than the 3 euros per
share it paid for 2013.
While merger activity has recently picked up among some
reinsurers, Hannover Re had no plans for big takeovers.
"We look at targets but many are really expensive," Wallin
said.
"We aren't currently working on a big transaction but rather
a one or two smaller things," he said.
($1 = 0.8700 euros)
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones, writing by Jonathan Gould; editing
by Susan Thomas)