By Jonathan Gould

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 A steeper than expected drop in reinsurance prices is unlikely to derail Hannover Re's target for a net profit of about 950 million euros ($1.04 billion) this year, the German reinsurer said on Wednesday.

The world's third largest reinsurer said price declines in some markets accelerated when renewing reinsurance contracts with insurance company clients at the start of the year, contrary to expectations.

"We had hoped that the rate reductions would actually decelerate but the opposite happened," Chief Executive Ulrich Wallin told a conference call with analysts.

Hannover Re's share fell by 2.3 percent to 92.06 euros by 1150 GMT, lagging a 0.3 percent drop in the STOXX Europe 600 insurance index.

Prices in the reinsurance market have been falling for several years, driven down by a lack of demand from insurance companies as well as oversupply fuelled by new entrants to the market and an accumulation of surplus capital because of unusually low damage claims from natural catastrophes.

Nevertheless, Hannover Re's own profitability remained good thanks to a diversified portfolio, Wallin said.

"We do not anticipate any impact on our profit targets for 2016," Wallin said, referring to the price drop.

Hannover Re said in November it expected 950 million euros in net profit in 2016, keeping its target unchanged from 2015. It reports 2015 results on March 10.

Brokers had already flagged the decline in prices at the beginning of the year and analysts welcomed Hannover Re's confidence in its financial targets.

"Small negative read-across due to price decline to peers, but, in (the) current equity environment, unchanged guidance should give some reassurance," Canaccord Genuity analyst Ben Cohen said in a note to clients.

Reinsurers such as Hannover Re, Munich Re and Swiss Re act as a financial backstop for insurance companies, helping them pay for large damage claims from hurricanes or earthquakes in exchange for part of the premiums.

Munich Re reports its renewals results on Thursday.

BOTTOM NEARS

Hannover Re's premium volume in the January renewals fell by a modest 1.5 percent despite downward price pressures.

About two thirds of Hannover Re's property and casualty reinsurance premiums were up for renewal at the start of the year, with a volume of 4.36 billion euros renewed, it said.

While overall supply continues to exceed demand, there were signs the price drop was bottoming out, Hannover Re said.

"The market is very competitive but it is good competition because the vast majority of market participants are either publicly quoted companies or investment funds, neither of which can tolerate negative or even marginal results for an extended period of time," Wallin said.

With weaker pricing power capping the benefit of growing the top line this year, Hannover Re was likely to use surplus capital to boost the dividend payout ratio for 2015 and 2016, Wallin said.

($1 = 0.9156 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Adrian Croft)