* Says price declines accelerated in Jan. renewals
* Targets 950 million euros in net profit in 2016
* Sees dividend payout ratio above target for 2015, 2016
* Share falls 2.3 pct vs 0.3 pct drop in insurers
(Adds CEO and analyst comment, shares)
By Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 A steeper than expected drop in
reinsurance prices is unlikely to derail Hannover Re's
target for a net profit of about 950 million euros
($1.04 billion) this year, the German reinsurer said on
Wednesday.
The world's third largest reinsurer said price declines in
some markets accelerated when renewing reinsurance contracts
with insurance company clients at the start of the year,
contrary to expectations.
"We had hoped that the rate reductions would actually
decelerate but the opposite happened," Chief Executive Ulrich
Wallin told a conference call with analysts.
Hannover Re's share fell by 2.3 percent to 92.06 euros by
1150 GMT, lagging a 0.3 percent drop in the STOXX Europe 600
insurance index.
Prices in the reinsurance market have been falling for
several years, driven down by a lack of demand from insurance
companies as well as oversupply fuelled by new entrants to the
market and an accumulation of surplus capital because of
unusually low damage claims from natural catastrophes.
Nevertheless, Hannover Re's own profitability remained good
thanks to a diversified portfolio, Wallin said.
"We do not anticipate any impact on our profit targets for
2016," Wallin said, referring to the price drop.
Hannover Re said in November it expected 950 million euros
in net profit in 2016, keeping its target unchanged from 2015.
It reports 2015 results on March 10.
Brokers had already flagged the decline in prices at the
beginning of the year and analysts welcomed Hannover Re's
confidence in its financial targets.
"Small negative read-across due to price decline to peers,
but, in (the) current equity environment, unchanged guidance
should give some reassurance," Canaccord Genuity analyst Ben
Cohen said in a note to clients.
Reinsurers such as Hannover Re, Munich Re and
Swiss Re act as a financial backstop for insurance
companies, helping them pay for large damage claims from
hurricanes or earthquakes in exchange for part of the premiums.
Munich Re reports its renewals results on Thursday.
BOTTOM NEARS
Hannover Re's premium volume in the January renewals fell by
a modest 1.5 percent despite downward price pressures.
About two thirds of Hannover Re's property and casualty
reinsurance premiums were up for renewal at the start of the
year, with a volume of 4.36 billion euros renewed, it said.
While overall supply continues to exceed demand, there were
signs the price drop was bottoming out, Hannover Re said.
"The market is very competitive but it is good competition
because the vast majority of market participants are either
publicly quoted companies or investment funds, neither of which
can tolerate negative or even marginal results for an extended
period of time," Wallin said.
With weaker pricing power capping the benefit of growing the
top line this year, Hannover Re was likely to use surplus
capital to boost the dividend payout ratio for 2015 and 2016,
Wallin said.
($1 = 0.9156 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan and
Adrian Croft)