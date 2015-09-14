MONACO, Sept 14 German reinsurer Hannover Re
expects downward pressure on prices and conditions to
ease when it renews contracts with its insurance company clients
in January.
"I believe that 2016 - and I may regret forecasting this -
could actually mark the bottom of the cycle," Chief Executive
Ulrich Wallin told a news conference at the annual meeting of
the reinsurance industry in Monte Carlo.
Rising demand for reinsurance protection should have a
favourable effect overall on the market development, after
several years of price declines, the company said.
