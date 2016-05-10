BRIEF-Alba buys stake of over 40 pct in Gascan for 15 mln euros
* Said on Thursday that it has reached an agreement to buy an indirect stake of 40 to 45 pct in Portugal's propane gas provider Gascan SA for 15 million euros ($16 million)
FRANKFURT May 10 German reinsurer Hannover Re posted nearly stable net profit in the first quarter, beating forecasts for a sharp drop, helped by strong underwriting and low claims.
Quarterly net profit was 271.2 million euros ($308 million), which was above the highest forecast of 259 million in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages and down only marginally from 280 million in the year-earlier quarter.
The average poll forecast was for net profit 243 million euros. ($1 = 0.8793 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Said on Thursday that it has reached an agreement to buy an indirect stake of 40 to 45 pct in Portugal's propane gas provider Gascan SA for 15 million euros ($16 million)
* Skanska ab says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 8.25 (7.50) per share.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.