Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
FRANKFURT Nov 5 German reinsurer Hannover Re's net profit rose by a forecast-beating 21 percent to 251 million euros ($315 million) in the third quarter, as premium and investment income growth exceeded expectations.
Quarterly net profit was above the highest forecast of 221 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages. The poll average was 205 million euros, compared with net profit of 207 million in the year-earlier quarter.
Hannover said on Wednesday it expected net income at or slightly above its 850 million euro target in 2014 and unveiled a target of around 875 million euros for 2015.
($1 = 0.7974 euro) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.