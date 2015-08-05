FRANKFURT Aug 5 German reinsurer Hannover Re raised its full year earnings target after net profit rose by nearly one fifth in the second quarter on the back of relatively low damage claims, rising premiums and higher income from investments.

The world's third largest reinsurer now expects net profit on the order of 950 million euros ($1 billion) this year, compared with a previous target of 875 million.

Quarterly net profit was 252 million euros, slightly short of the average expectation in a Reuters poll for quarterly net profit of 260 million and up from 212 million in the year earlier quarter.

($1 = 0.9207 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould. Editing by Andreas Cremer.)