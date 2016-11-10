LONDON Nov 10 German reinsurer Hannover Re posted an above-forecast 20 percent rise in third quarter net profit to 304 million euros ($332.7 million) due to strong results in both its reinsurance business and investments, it said on Thursday.

The world's third largest reinsurer, along with other reinsurers, is facing a fifth year of falling premiums due to strong competition and a relatively low level of natural catastrophes, which push up demand for reinsurance.

The net profit figure came in above the average forecast of 252 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

"Despite all the challenges, both business groups, namely property & casualty and life & health reinsurance, lived up to our expectations", Chief Executive Ulrich Wallin said in a statement.

Hannover Re was "very well on track" to earn at least 950 million euros in net profit this year, Wallin added.

($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Maria Sheahan)