BRIEF-Target Capital appoints Rick Skauge interim president
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
HANOVER, Germany May 10 German reinsurer Hannover Re reported a small drop in first-quarter net income on Wednesday, in line with expectations, but said it was on track to meet its full-year profit target.
Group net income was down 2 percent in the first three months of the year to 264.8 million euros ($288.26 million), as the industry faces dropping reinsurance prices and low interest rates.
The company reiterated its goal of generating profit of more than 1 billion euros this year.
"With our pleasing quarterly result we have put in place a good basis for achieving our targets," Chief Executive Ulrich Wallin said in a press release.
($1 = 0.9186 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"
* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017