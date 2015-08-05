* 2015 net profit target 950 mln vs previous 875 mln

* Q2 net profit 252 mln eur vs poll 260 mln

* Share indicated up 2.5 percent (Adds CFO comment, detail, share indication)

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 German reinsurer Hannover Re raised its full year earnings target after quarterly net profit rose by nearly a fifth on the back of relatively low damage claims, rising premiums and higher income from investments.

The world's third largest reinsurer now expects net profit on the order of 950 million euros ($1 billion) this year, compared with a previous target of 875 million. Analysts on average already expected 966 million in the full year, a Reuters poll showed.

Pension funds and other specialised investors have been pouring money into the reinsurance business, competing with traditional reinsurers such as world No.1 Munich Re and No. 2 Swiss Re, and putting pressure on prices.

Competition in the property and casualty reinsurance market remained challenging but price declines in the North American market were "smaller than anticipated and offer early hints of a bottom being reached," Hannover Re said as it published second-quarter results on Wednesday.

"We are still far away from a situation of rising prices," Chief Financial Officer Roland Vogel told journalists in a conference call, adding that Hannover Re's growth was mainly due to a few large contracts.

Quarterly net profit was 252 million euros, slightly short of the average expectation in a Reuters poll for 260 million and up from 212 million in the year earlier period.

($1 = 0.9207 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)