FRANKFURT Oct 23 German reinsurer Hannover Re
would consider extra dividends and buying back its
own shares to reduce excess capital in the company in the
future, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"It looks as if, for the coming years, the capital might
grow a little bit faster than the profitability and as soon as
that happens, and there is pressure on the ROE (return on
equity), we will manage the capital downwards," Ulrich Wallin
said in a presentation at the reinsurer's investor day.
"First priority would be extra dividends and we would also
consider share buybacks," he said, adding that excess capital
currently stood at more than 1 billion euros ($1.27 billion).
($1 = 0.7900 euro)
