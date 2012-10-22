BADEN-BADEN, Germany Oct 22 Hannover Re's German subsidiary E+S Rueck anticipates stable or rising prices in its domestic market for the upcoming treaty renewals on 1 January 2013, the company said on Monday.

E+S further said it expects a positive trend in motor insurance to be sustained. In the liability business as well as the own damage sector, prices are likely to rise further on both the insurance and reinsurance side.

Insurance premiums in Germany are set to rise by an average 3.5 percent, E+S manager Andreas Kelb said. (Reporting By Edward Taylor and Alexander Huebner)