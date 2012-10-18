FRANKFURT Oct 18 German reinsurer Hannover Re could pay more than 40 percent of 2012 net profit as a dividend, chief executive Ulrich Wallin said.

Paying a dividend of more than 40 percent was "quite possible but not definite at this point in time," said the CEO of the world's third largest reinsurer, which strives to pay 35-40 percent of net profit as a dividend.

"Provided that we are in a comfortable excess capital situation, we would not see the 40 percent maximum payout ratio as cast in stone," Wallin said in an investor day presentation on Thursday.

Hannover Re paid 2.10 euros per share as a 2011 dividend, or 42 percent of net profit.

Analysts expected 2.36 euros for 2012, based on an average net profit forecast of 754 million euros ($987 million), Thomson Reuters data showed.

Wallin also said the company had no concrete plans for share buybacks. ($1 = 0.7638 euro)