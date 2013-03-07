HANOVER, Germany, March 7 Hannover Re
sees 2.60 euros ($3.38) per share as a sustainable, base
dividend for 2013 and could eventually pay more, its chief
executive said on Thursday.
The world's third biggest reinsurer plans to pay 3 euros per
share for 2012 after achieving record net profit, consisting of
a 2.60 euro dividend topped up by a 0.40 euro bonus, which some
analysts saw as disappointing.
Chief Executive Ulrich Wallin told a news conference that
3.00 euros per share appeared too high as a benchmark for the
future and that the company needed to exercise caution, given
volatility in the reinsurance business that forced it to strike
dividend payments in the past.
"Continuity is as important as the amount of the dividend,"
he said.
"We are taking 2.60 euros as a basis for 2013, with the
possibility of paying more," Wallin said.
($1 = 0.7692 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)