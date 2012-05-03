(Adds details, background)
FRANKFURT May 3 Hannover Re beat
expectations with net profit rising five-fold to 261.3 million
euros ($344 million) in the first quarter, helped by surging
investment income and the absence of big damage claims.
The result was above the highest forecast of 235 million
euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages, and well above
the poll average of 200 million euros.
The world's third-biggest reinsurer had been expected to see
a strong recovery compared with the same period last year, which
was hit by heavy claims from an earthquake and tsunami in Japan.
Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Wallin said the first quarter
results laid the foundations for a successful financial year,
provided major losses from hurricanes or earthquakes did not
exceed a projected 560 million euros in the full year and there
were no drastic downturns in the capital markets.
"Key drivers here were the highly satisfactory underwriting
results in non-life and life/health reinsurance as well as a
very good investment performance," he said of first-quarter
performance.
The hit from major losses in the first three months was just
60.6 million euros, compared with more than 570 million in the
year-earlier quarter.
Investment income rose more than 12 percent to nearly 441
million euros but Hannover Re said unrealised gains in coming
quarters could not be expected to be as positive as in the first
quarter.
Rival Munich Re has already said it expected the
drop in damage claims and financial market tensions in the first
quarter to have pushed it strongly into profit, from a loss in
the year-earlier quarter.
Hannover Re, in which insurer Talanx has a 50.2 percent
stake, trades at 7.6 times 12-month forward earnings, a premium
to Munich Re at 7.3 times, but a discount to Swiss Re
, which trades at a multiple of 9.0, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine, which weights analysts' forecasts
according to their track record.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Noah Barkin)