Sportswear firm JD Sports posts record 2016 profit
April 11 Britain's JD Sports Fashion Plc posted a 55 percent rise in full-year headline pretax profit as demand for leisurewear products remained firm.
FRANKFURT, March 10 German reinsurer Hannover Re prefers to use special dividends to return any excess capital to shareholders while keeping its standard dividend payout at 35-40 percent of net profit," its chief executive said on Thursday.
"The 35-40 percent remains unchanged," Ulrich Wallin told a news conference.
"That allows us to plough back in at least 60 percent in normal years, so we can achieve our growth targets without a capital increase," he added.
The reinsurer said its Solvency II ratio, a measure of its capital strength under new EU risk capital rules, stood at 221 percent at the end of September. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
April 11 Britain's JD Sports Fashion Plc posted a 55 percent rise in full-year headline pretax profit as demand for leisurewear products remained firm.
* FY sales up by +1.8 pct to 385 million Swiss francs ($381.57 million)