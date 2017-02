MONACO, Sept 12 Hannover Re (HNRGn.DE) confirmed its goal of earning 500 million euros ($685 million) in net profit this year after estimating it would see damage claims in the low double-digit million euro range from Hurricane Irene, which struck the eastern coast of the United States late last month.

The company said it expected price increases of 3-8 percent for itself and the reinsurance sector when contracts with insurance companies are renewed for 2012.

