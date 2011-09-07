FRANKFURT, Sept 7 Damage claims from Hurricane Irene are expected to be big but manageable for Hannover Re (HNRGn.DE) and the insurance industry as a whole, Hannover Re's finance chief said on Wednesday.

"Hurricane Irene will certainly be on our list of large claims this year, but not close to the top," Roland Vogel told Reuters on the margins of a conference.

Hannover Re, the world's third-biggest reinsurer, defines large losses as those over 5 million euros ($7 million) in gross terms. The company has no official estimate yet, Vogel said.

Damage from the hurricane, which struck the eastern coast of the United States late last month, is also expected to be manageable for the insurance sector as a whole, he said.

"It will have no lasting impact on the industry," Vogel said.

Reinsurance prices have been under downward pressure despite large losses from earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand earlier this year.

Industry watchers say the additional losses from tornadoes and now Hurricane Irene in the United States bring the insurance sector closer to a trend-change toward higher prices, but say that point has not yet been reached.

The North Atlantic hurricane season runs through the end of November, and typically reaches a peak around September.

Vogel also said he was confident that Hannover Re would reach its 2011 targets. The company aims to earn about 500 million euros in net profit this year.

($1 = 0.713 Euros) (Reporting by Kathrin Jones, Writing by Jonathan Gould)