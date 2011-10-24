BADEN-BADEN Oct 24 Hannover Re's (HNRGn.DE)
German unit expects reinsurers to stand firm in pricing talks
with their insurance company clients, it said on Monday.
"The claims situation and the prevailing uncertainties on
financial markets, together with the associated challenge of
generating sufficient investment income, should promote
considerable discipline on the technical pricing side," Hannover
Re board member Michael Pickel said as he presented the market
outlook for the group's Germany unit, E+S Rueck.
Reinsurers like Hannover Re, Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) and Swiss
Re are meeting their insurance company clients in the
spa resort of Baden-Baden in southwestern Germany to hammer out
fresh reinsurance contracts -- essentially, insurance for
insurers -- for 2012.
"We anticipate stable conditions overall, and allowing for
the current financial climate this means that the profitability
requirements in the portfolio can be maintained," Pickel said.
Like rival Munich Re, E+S sees a mixed picture when it comes
to individual lines of business.
Industrial property and casualty is still seeing fierce
competition and price erosion.
Car insurance in Germany, which makes up about 30 percent of
the premiums at E+S, is expected to see stable premiums and
prices, Pickel said.
Prices for natural catastrophe cover are expected to rise,
driven by past damage claims payouts and demand from insurers
because of new risk-capital rules known as Solvency II, which
are due to pass into European Union law in 2013 and be enforced
from 2014.
"Prices should trend upwards on the back of the current
claims expenditures and those of previous years," Pickel said.
This year is expected to be the most expensive natural
catastrophe year on record for the insurance industry, following
earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand, tornadoes in the United
States and flooding in Australia and Asia.
Adjustments to the mathematical catastrophe model from
modelling firm RMS will also prompt insurers to buy more
reinsurance cover, Pickel said.
The renewable energy sector is as yet a modest business for
E+S Rueck, with premiums in the low double-digit millions of
euros, Pickel said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)