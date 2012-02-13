* 2011 net profit about 600 mln vs consensus 534 mln

* Strong investment income, underwriting boost result

* Share up 1.7 pct, outpacing Europe insurance index (Adds spokeswoman, detail, background)

FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Hannover Re said strong earnings from investments and good underwriting helped it post net profit of around 600 million euros ($791 million) for 2011, beating its own guidance and sending its shares higher.

The world's third-biggest reinsurer said that based on preliminary data it would substantially outperform its guidance of 500 million euros in 2011, despite big damage claims last year.

Analysts on average had expected net profit of 534 million euros, Thomson Reuters data showed, a decline of 20 percent from the prior year following heavy payouts for last year's earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand and months flooding of industrial parks in Thailand.

"The balance of realised gains and losses improved further in the fourth quarter as Hannover Re continued to use the low interest rate level to generate disposal gains on high-quality government bonds," the company said, adding that the gains from the sales was reinvested primarily in corporate bonds.

Despite the 196 million euros in expected damage from the Thailand flooding, Hannover Re's underwriting performance was also better than expected, a company spokeswoman said.

The 2011 result is preliminary and will be followed by detailed figures on March 14.

The company has said its dividend payout ratio could be above its normal ceiling of 40 percent of net profit for 2011. It has said that it expected a dividend of at least 2 euros per share, after it paid out 2.30 euros for 2010.

Hannover Re's shares rose 1.7 percent by 1145 GMT, outpacing a 1.5 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 insurance index . ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)