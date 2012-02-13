FRANKFURT Feb 13 Hannover Re
said strong earnings from investments helped it post net profit
of around 600 million euros ($791 million) for 2011, beating its
own guidance and sending its shares higher.
The world's third-biggest reinsurer had targeted net profit
of at least 500 million last year.
The 2011 result, which is preliminary, includes a big claims
loss of 196 million euros from flooding in Thailand, the
reinsurer said in a statement on Monday.
Hannover Re's shares rose 2.3 percent by 1102 GMT. The
company is due to present final 2011 figures on March 14.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)