FRANKFURT Nov 5 German reinsurer Hannover Re
will "remain true" to its practice of paying out
35-40 percent of net profit in dividends, its finance chief said
on Tuesday.
"It is not foreseeable at the moment that we will waver from
this long-term policy," Roland Vogel told a conference call with
journalists.
Vogel was asked about the scope for changing the payout
ratio after Hannover Re said it would target net profit of 850
million euros in 2014, well above the average forecast in a
Reuters poll of banks and brokerages for net profit of 826
million euros ($1.1 billion) next year.
