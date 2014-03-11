FRANKFURT, March 11 Germany's Hannover Re posted a leap in fourth quarter profit to 265 million euros ($368 million), easily beating forecasts, and proposed a dividend of 3 euros per share.

The company on Tuesday said the current business environment remained challenging and repeated its 2014 target of earning 850 million euros and a dividend payout ratio of 35 percent to 40 percent of post-tax group income.

Hannover Re had been expected to report its fourth-quarter net profit rose 19 percent to 213 million euros and a dividend of 2.85 euros per share, the average of 13 estimates in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.

($1 = 0.7205 euros)

