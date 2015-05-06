FRANKFURT May 6 German reinsurer Hannover Re
posted a forecast-beating 20 percent rise in net
profit to 279.7 million euros ($314 million) in the first
quarter on the back of double-digit percentage gains in premiums
and income from investments.
Quarterly net profit beat the highest forecast of 256
million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages and was
far above the poll average of 237 million, helped by favourable
foreign exchange effects. Net profit was 233 million euros in
the year earlier quarter.
The world's third largest reinsurer said the result made it
confident of achieving its net profit target of around 875
million euros in 2015.
($1 = 0.8905 euros)
