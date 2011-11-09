* Targets 2011 net profit of at least 500 mln eur

* Says dividend for 2011 could exceed 40 pct of net

* Share indicated up 2.8 pct (Adds detail, background)

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 Hannover Re (HNRGn.DE) beat expectations with net profit of 163.2 million euros ($225 million) in the third quarter, after investment income declined by less than expected in the euro debt crisis.

The world's third-biggest reinsurer had been expected to post quarterly net profit of 134 million euros, the average of 12 estimates in a Reuters poll showed, sharply lower than the 271 million of the year-earlier quarter, when earnings were boosted by a one-off tax gain.

"This puts in place a good platform for achieving our profit target of at least 500 million euros for the full financial year", Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Wallin said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company said it aimed to pay a dividend for the 2011 financial year that could even exceed 40 percent of group net income, the upper end of its 35-40 percent target range.

Quarterly investment income fell by 13 percent, which was less than the 20 percent drop analysts had expected.

Hannover Re earlier this year abandoned its initial net profit target of earning 650 million euros in 2011 following the devastating earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand and floods in Australia, which racked up billions of euros in insured damages.

Hannover Re, in which unlisted insurer Talanx has a 50.2 percent stake, trades at 7.1 times 12-month forward earnings, about the same multiple as global market leader Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) at 7.2 times, and well below No. 2 player Swiss Re , which trades at a multiple of 8.5, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which weights analysts' forecasts according to their track record.

($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)