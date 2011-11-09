* Targets 2011 net profit of at least 500 mln eur
* Says dividend for 2011 could exceed 40 pct of net
* Share indicated up 2.8 pct
FRANKFURT, Nov 9 Hannover Re (HNRGn.DE) beat
expectations with net profit of 163.2 million euros ($225
million) in the third quarter, after investment income declined
by less than expected in the euro debt crisis.
The world's third-biggest reinsurer had been expected to
post quarterly net profit of 134 million euros, the average of
12 estimates in a Reuters poll showed, sharply lower than the
271 million of the year-earlier quarter, when earnings were
boosted by a one-off tax gain.
"This puts in place a good platform for achieving our profit
target of at least 500 million euros for the full financial
year", Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Wallin said in a statement
on Wednesday.
The company said it aimed to pay a dividend for the 2011
financial year that could even exceed 40 percent of group net
income, the upper end of its 35-40 percent target range.
Quarterly investment income fell by 13 percent, which was
less than the 20 percent drop analysts had expected.
Hannover Re earlier this year abandoned its initial net
profit target of earning 650 million euros in 2011 following the
devastating earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand and floods in
Australia, which racked up billions of euros in insured damages.
Hannover Re, in which unlisted insurer Talanx has
a 50.2 percent stake, trades at 7.1 times 12-month forward
earnings, about the same multiple as global market leader Munich
Re (MUVGn.DE) at 7.2 times, and well below No. 2 player Swiss Re
, which trades at a multiple of 8.5, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine, which weights analysts' forecasts
according to their track record.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)