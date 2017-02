FRANKFURT Nov 9 Hannover Re (HNRGn.DE) beat expectations with net profit of 163.2 million euros ($225 million) in the third quarter, after investment income declined by less than expected in the euro debt crisis.

The world's third-biggest reinsurer had been expected to post quarterly net profit of 134 million euros, sharply lower than the 271 million of the year-earlier period, which was boosted by a one-off tax gain. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)