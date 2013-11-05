FRANKFURT Nov 5 German reinsurer Hannover Re
said it targeted net profit of around 850 million
euros ($1.2 billion) in 2014, compared a target of about 800
million euros expected this year, helped by rising premiums.
Analysts had expected on average a 2014 profit of 826
million euros.
The world's third biggest reinsurer announced the 2014 goal
after posting net profit of 205.5 million euros in the third
quarter, roughly in line with the 208 million euro average of 10
forecasts in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.
Quarterly net profit fell by more than one fifth, hurt by a
31 percent drop in investment income compared with a strong
year-earlier quarter.
($1 = 0.7402 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)