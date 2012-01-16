FRANKFURT Jan 16 Hannover Re expects to face a damage claim of at least 10 million euros ($12.67 million) from the capsizing of a Carnival Corp-owned cruise ship in Italy.

"We assume it will be a large claim for Hannover Re," a spokeswoman for the world's third-biggest reinsurer said, adding that it was too early to give a more exact loss estimate.

Hannover Re classifies damage claims of over 10 million euros in gross terms as "large losses".

Rescue workers searched the half submerged hulk of the Italian cruise ship for 14 people still missing on Monday, more than 48 hours after the huge vessel capsized, killing at least six and injuring more than 60.

Carnival Corp on Monday estimated the impact to 2012 earnings for loss of use alone to be around $90 million. ($1 = 0.7895 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)