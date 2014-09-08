BRIEF-Sorrento, Wildcat announce resolution
* Sorrento Therapeutics - reached mutual resolution with wildcat capital with respect to Wildcat's seeking of inspection of co's private placement
Sept 8 Hannover re : * Says hannover re issues additional hybrid capital * Says placed a new EUR 500 million subordinated bond on the capital market * Says the issue was placed predominantly with institutional investors in
Europe * Says issue has perpetual maturity with first scheduled call option for
hannover re after about 10 years
LONDON, March 20 World markets baulked on Monday at the G20's decision to drop a decade-old pledge to resist trade protectionism, with stocks, the dollar, oil and the price of many major sovereign bonds all sliding into the red.
* Post-Merger approach to organisational design and allocation of responsibilities between co-chief executives is being communicated