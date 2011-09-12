BANGKOK, Sept 12 Thailand's top coal miner, Banpu Pcl , confirmed on Monday it has offered to take over Mongolia-focused Australian coal explorer Hunnu Coal Ltd at A$1.80 ($1.87) per share as part of its plan to tap growth potential in Mongolia coal market.

Banpu will use cash and loans to finance the purchase and estimates Hunnu Coal's fully diluted equity value at A$477 million ($495 million), it said in a statement to the stock exchange.

Banpu's statement confirmed an earlier report that Banpu was in advanced talks on a potential friendly takeover offer for Hunnu Coal ($1 = 0.955 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong. Editing by Jason Szep)