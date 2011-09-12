BANGKOK, Sept 12 Thailand's top coal miner,
Banpu Pcl , confirmed on Monday it has offered to take
over Mongolia-focused Australian coal explorer Hunnu Coal Ltd
at A$1.80 ($1.87) per share as part of its plan to tap
growth potential in Mongolia coal market.
Banpu will use cash and loans to finance the purchase and
estimates Hunnu Coal's fully diluted equity value at A$477
million ($495 million), it said in a statement to the stock
exchange.
Banpu's statement confirmed an earlier report that Banpu was
in advanced talks on a potential friendly takeover offer for
Hunnu Coal
($1 = 0.955 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong. Editing by Jason Szep)