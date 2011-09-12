* Banpu offers to buy Hunna at A$1.8 a share, 30% premium to
* Sees growth potential in Mongolia
* Plans to send bidder's statements by early Oct
* Banpu's share down on concerns about short-term impact
By Khettiya Jittapong and Michael Smith
BANGKOK/SYDNEY, Sept 12 Thailand's largest coal
miner, Banpu Pcl , has offered to buy Mongolia-focused
Australian coal explorer Hunnu Coal Ltd for A$423
million ($443 million) in its first push into Mongolia's
fast-growing coal industry.
The deal marks the latest acquisition for Banpu, Southeast
Asia's fourth-biggest coal miner, which has been expanding in
Indonesia and Australia. Last year it acquired Australia's
Centennial Coal for $2 billion. .
It also highlights the growing race to mine coal from
Mongolia to feed insatiable demand in China which relies on coal
for about 70 percent of its energy. Inner Mongolia accounts for
a large and growing slice of China's domestic coal supply.
The friendly takeover offer for the loss-making Hunnu sent
Banpu's shares down on expectations the acquisition, at a 30
percent premium to the market price, would swell Banpu's debt
and exert pressure on short-term earnings.
Hunnu has licences to operate the Tsant Uul coking coal
project in Mongolia and has stakes in two other Mongolian
projects, Altai Nuurs and Unst Khudag. Banpu has said it
expected Hunnu's first mine to start commercial operations in
the next 2-3 years.
"The acquisition may have a negative impact on Banpu's net
profit in the short term. But in longer term, it should be
positive," Bualuang Securities said in a note to clients.
By the midday break, Banpu shares were down 1.3 percent in
Bangkok where the broad market was off 1.8 percent.
Banpu already owns 12.4 percent of Hunnu. It offered to buy
its remaining shares at A$1.80 ($1.87) each and estimates its
fully diluted equity value at A$477 million ($495 million).
Perth-based Hunnu listed on the Australian Securities
Exchange at 20 cents a share in February 2010. Its stock closed
on Friday at A$1.385, valuing the company at nearly A$300
million. The shares were suspended pending the announcement.
Banpu's statement confirmed an earlier report Banpu was in
advanced talks on an offer for Hunnu .
EXPOSURE TO MONGOLIA
The Thai miner will send bidder's statements to Hunnu
shareholders and optionholders by early October and will use
cash and loans to finance the purchase, the statement said.
"Banpu is strongly supportive of the Hunnu management team
and its current strategy, and is excited to potentially increase
its exposure to the Mongolian coal sector," it said.
Banpu has said it was keen to invest in Mongolia which has
extensive coal deposits and close proximity to key export
markets such as China and India.
Banpu, valued at $5.7 billion, plans to invest $750 million
between 2011 and 2015 to boost output and earnings growth.
Through its Indo Tambangraya Megah venture (ITM),
Banpu owns five mines in Indonesia, the largest revenue
contributor. It also has two mines in China and 10 in Australia
after the acquisition of Centennial Coal.
After exhausting local coal reserves, Banpu is among the top
Thai companies aggressively looking for opportunities to buy
assets overseas.
In March, Thailand's largest energy firm, PTT Pcl ,
completed the A$544.1 million ($546 million) acquisition of
Australia's Straits Resources Ltd, its first foray into the coal
business and its second investment in Australia.
The Australian Financial Review newspaper said Banpu was
expected to offer the usual 25 to 30 percent control premium on
top of Hunnu's existing market value.
Hunnu was not immediately available to comment.
JPMorgan is advising Banpu on the deal, a source close to
the deal said.
($1 = 0.955 Australian Dollars)
