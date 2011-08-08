* Q2 adj loss/shr $0.84 vs est loss/shr $0.80

* Qtrly combined ratio 113.3 pct

* Qtrly net premiums written rise marginally to $815.4 million (Follows alerts)

Aug 8 Hanover Insurance Group Inc posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss on higher catastrophe losses from the severe tornadoes that hit the United States in April and May.

For the second quarter, the property and casualty insurer posted a loss of $31.8 million, or 70 cents a share, compared with a profit of $2.3 million, or 5 cents a share, a year ago.

The company posted an adjusted loss of 84 cents a share, compared with analysts' expectations of a loss of 80 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Pre-tax net impact of catastrophes in the quarter rose to $156.7 million from $85 last year.

Net premiums written rose slightly to $815.4 million.

Shares of the company closed at $31.22 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)