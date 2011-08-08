Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Q2 adj loss/shr $0.84 vs est loss/shr $0.80
* Qtrly combined ratio 113.3 pct
* Qtrly net premiums written rise marginally to $815.4 million (Follows alerts)
Aug 8 Hanover Insurance Group Inc posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss on higher catastrophe losses from the severe tornadoes that hit the United States in April and May.
For the second quarter, the property and casualty insurer posted a loss of $31.8 million, or 70 cents a share, compared with a profit of $2.3 million, or 5 cents a share, a year ago.
The company posted an adjusted loss of 84 cents a share, compared with analysts' expectations of a loss of 80 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Pre-tax net impact of catastrophes in the quarter rose to $156.7 million from $85 last year.
Net premiums written rose slightly to $815.4 million.
Shares of the company closed at $31.22 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.