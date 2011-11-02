* Q3 adj loss/shr $0.41 vs est loss/shr $0.45

* Net premiums written increase about 31 percent

Nov 2 The Hanover Insurance Group posted narrower-than-expected quarterly loss as more people bought its policies.

For the third quarter, the property and casualty insurer posted loss of $9.7 million, or 21 cents a share, compared with profit of $52.3 million, or $1.15 a share, a year ago.

The company posted an adjusted loss of 41 cents a share, compared with analysts' expectations of a loss of 45 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net premiums written grew about 31 percent to more than $1 billion.

Hanover's acquisition of Lloyd's of London insurer Chaucer added $222.3 million to net premiums written.

In April, Chaucer , which was being hurt by natural calamity-related losses, said it would sell itself to Hanover Insurance for 292 million pounds.

Earlier, the company had projected a third-quarter loss from continuing operations due to severe weather-related activity.

Shares of the company closed at $37.41 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)