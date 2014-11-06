Nov 6 Hansa Group AG :

* Said on Wednesday, that at weekend, Management Board signed purchase agreement for assets of HANSA GROUP AG as well as its subsidiaries LUHNS GmbH, WASCHMITTELWERK GENTHIN GmbH and Chemische Fabrik WIBARCO GmbH

* Said following structured bidding process during insolvency proceedings under self-administration opened on Oct. 1, creditors' committee had agreed to sell to Gemini Holding, which has its registered office in Pfäffikon, Switzerland

* Said parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

* Said purchase agreement will become definitive once the meeting of creditors approves the sale on Nov. 13

* Said according to current status of insolvency proceedings, shareholders will not benefit from any of proceeds of sale realized in the distribution process

