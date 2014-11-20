Nov 20 Hansa Group AG :

* Said on Wednesday that Management Board had concluded purchase agreements for assets of HANSA GROUP AG and its subsidiaries LUHNS GmbH, WASCHMITTELWERK GENTHIN GmbH and Chemische Fabrik WIBARCO GmbH with GEMINI Holding AG

* Said parties renewed purchase agreements with partially amended terms

* Said business operations of the production sites will be continued by the new owner

