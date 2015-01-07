Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Jan 7 Hansa Medical AB :
* Last patient enrolled in the phase II study with IdeS
* Primary study objective is to investigate IdeS safety, tolerability and efficacy of anti-HLA antibodies in sensitized patients awaiting kidney transplantation
* Preliminary study data is expected to be published by the end of January 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: