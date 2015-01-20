Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Jan 20 Hansa Medical AB :
* Successful phase 2 study of IdeS in highly sensitized dialysis patients awaiting kidney transplantation
* IdeS was considered safe and well tolerated in HLA sensitized dialysis patients awaiting kidney transplantation
* Study shows that IdeS has capacity to make sensitized patients eligible for transplantation by decreasing HLA antibodies to acceptable levels
* IdeS increased probability of compatible transplantation by reducing percentage panel reactivity to low levels in all patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: