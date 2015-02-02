Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 2 Hansa Medical AB :
* Takes up a 20 million Swedish crowns ($2.42 million) loan from principal shareholder Nexttobe AB
* Says loan provider is allowed to demand repayment at end of 2015
* Says interest rate of loan follows conditions on market
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.