BRIEF-Hainan Poly Pharm's shares to debut trading on March 28
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2nVaoNo (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Feb 5 Hansa Medical AB :
* Announces cooperation with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center's Comprehensive Transplant Center and US transplantation expert Stanley Jordan
* Says Dr Jordan will be a scientific and medical advisor and assist company in development of IDES in transplantation
* Dr Jordan will also be chairman of US advisory board for IdeS in transplantation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Value Invest Korea has acquired 1.4 million shares of the co, and is holding 14.5 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake