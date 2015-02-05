Feb 5 Hansa Medical AB :

* Announces cooperation with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center's Comprehensive Transplant Center and US transplantation expert Stanley Jordan

* Says Dr Jordan will be a scientific and medical advisor and assist company in development of IDES in transplantation

* Dr Jordan will also be chairman of US advisory board for IdeS in transplantation