BRIEF-Deutsche Telekom CEO sees much potential for BT cooperation
* CFO says likes U.S. business, there is a standalone path Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 21 Hansard Global PLC : * Settlement of legal claim in Norway * Agrees settlement of E1.5 million in relation to underlying claim of
approximately E5.5 million in Norway
* CFO says likes U.S. business, there is a standalone path Further company coverage:
SEOUL/SHANGHAI, Feb 23 Chinese buyers including materials giant Amer International and CITIC Securities Co Ltd are readying a rival 246 million pounds ($305 million) bid for English soccer club Southampton, a person with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.
LONDON, March 2 BT, Britain's biggest telecoms group, vowed to improve customer service for its millions of residential consumers and the other telecoms companies that rely on its network after widespread criticism.