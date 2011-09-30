BRUSSELS, Sept 30

German industrial company ZF Friedrichshafen AG won EU clearance on Friday to purchase Belgian gearbox maker Hansen Transmissions for $725.5 million.

ZF, which is 93.8 percent owned by the Zeppelin Foundation, administered by the city of Friedrichshafen, makes everything from transmissions and steering systems to chassis components and complete axle systems.

The European Commission said in a statement that the deal would only result in limited overlaps in the market for wind turbine gearboxes.

"...ZF has only very minor activities in relation to wind turbine gearboxes and has not been perceived as a competitive constraint by customers or competitors," the Commission said.

"In addition, several other suppliers are available. Customers would therefore continue to have access to a sufficient number of suppliers." (Editing by Rex Merrifield)