Nov 21 HanseYachts AG :

* Says positive EBITDA is expected for current fiscal year 2014/2015

* In Q1 achieved a total output of 17.8 million euros, which puts it at same level as previous year

* Q1 EBIT is -4.2 million euros and has therefore reduced by 3.2 million euros over previous year

* Q1 operating cashflow is -4.0 million euros, showing slightly lower outflow of funds compared with previous year (-4.2 million euros)