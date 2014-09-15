(Adds details)
Sept 15 Hanson Building Products Ltd, owned by
HeidelbergCement AG, filed with U.S. regulators for an
initial public offering of ordinary shares.
BofA Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank Securities
were underwriting the IPO, Hanson told the U.S Securities and
Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus on Monday.
Hanson Building makes products such as concrete gravity
pipe, concrete and steel pressure pipe and clay bricks.
The company's business is spread across the United States,
eastern Canada and the UK.
HeidelbergCement agreed to buy Hanson Plc, which also
includes Hanson Building, for 8 billion pounds in 2007 to create
the world's second-largest company in construction materials.
However, Heidelberg has been aiming to offload its U.S. and
British building products business this year to have the best
chance of buying cement assets that Lafarge and Holcim
must sell when they merge, Reuters reported in July
citing sources.
Hanson Building's filing included a nominal fundraising
target of about $100 million. (1.usa.gov/1m5kRAw)
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The company intends to list its common stock on the New York
Stock Exchange but did not specify the symbol.
HeidelbergCement BP Ltd, the wholly-owned subsidiary of the
German cement manufacturer, is selling all the shares in the
offering. Hanson Building will not receive any proceeds from the
offering.
Hanson Building reported net income of $14.9 million for the
six months ended June, compared with a loss of $252.7 million a
year earlier. Net sales, however, dropped about 47 percent to
$597.4 million.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)