UPDATE 1-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancelled flights for Wednesday, union, employers comment)
March 11 Hansteen Holdings PLC : * Epra nav per share increased by 9% to 91P (31 December 2012: 83P) * Full year dividend increased by 7% to 4.8P per share (2012: 4.5P per share) * Annualised rent roll from total portfolio up 59% to £134.9 million (2012:
£84.7 million) * Source text
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancelled flights for Wednesday, union, employers comment)
SANTIAGO, March 13 BHP Billiton on Monday invited striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, to return to the negotiating table, after they rejected a similar approach on Saturday.
LONDON, March 13 Brevan Howard Asset Management, a British hedge fund, has sought an injunction to prevent Reuters publishing a story that the firm says is based on confidential information.