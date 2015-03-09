BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
March 9 Industrial landlord Hansteen Holdings Plc said it would pay a special dividend of 3 pence per share, as it turned a profit on the disposal of properties in a strong investment market.
The company, which invests in the UK and continental Europe, also raised its full-year dividend by 4.2 percent to 5 pence per share, after posting a 12.1 percent rise in net asset value.
EPRA net asset value, a key metric for developers, rose to 102 pence in the year ended Dec. 31, from 91 pence a year earlier.
EPRA NAVs are calculated as per European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) guidelines.
($1 = 0.6637 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.