* H1 EPRA NAV 87p/shr, vs 79p/shr yr-yr

* Pretax profit 16.8 mln stg, vs 7.8 mln yr-yr

LONDON Aug 25 British industrial property investor Hansteen Holdings posted first-half rises in net asset value (NAV) and pre-tax profit, and said it is focusing on improving occupancy and rents ahead of making acquisitions.

Hansteen said on Thursday its EPRA NAV was 87 pence at June 30, from 79 pence a year earlier. Its pretax profit was 16.8 million, from 7.8 million a year ago. It had about 450 million pounds allocated for acquisitions.

"In the light of the current stock market turmoil and the continuing uncertain economic outlook across Europe the group will continue to focus on maintaining and improving occupancy and the rent roll and will take a cautious view of prospective acquisitions," Chairman James Hambro said in a statement.

The vacancy rate across Hansteen's portfolio was 22.9 percent, the company said, adding this totaled 394,795 square metres, from 480,563 sq m at end-2010.

Hansteen, which spent about 460 million pounds on 10 acquisitions last year, said in May it planned to buy property businesses in the UK and continental Europe.

The company raised its year-on-year November dividend payout by 14 percent to 1.6 pence, and said it intended to operate "a prudently progressive dividend policy for the foreseeable future reflecting the growing profitability of the business."

Hansteen's property folio was worth 863 million pounds at June 30, from 829 million at Dec. 31, 2010.

In a separate statement, Hansteen said it was buying two properties in Hilden, Germany, for a total price of 15 million euros, with an initial yield of 11.3 percent ($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Brenda Goh)