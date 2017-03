LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) -

* Hansteen Holdings - acquisition and placing

* Hansteen holdings - acquired a further £26 million of units in Ashtenne Industrial Fund

* Hansteen Holdings - raised a total of £47.1 million through issue of 44,834,877 new ordinary shares, representing approximately 7.00 percent of the capital of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by James Davey)