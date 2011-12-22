* Sees acquisition adding materially to future earnings

Dec 22 Britain's Hansteen Holdings bought property assets from the Spencer Group of Companies for 150 million pounds ($234.96 million), as the industrial property investor looks to expand its portfolio of assets in the United Kingdom.

The company, which owns and manages real estate in the UK and continental Europe, expects the acquisition to materially add to Hansteen's future earnings, Joint Chief Executive Ian Watson said in a statement.

The portfolio Hansteen acquired comprises 88 assets totalling 4.1 million square feet of industrial property located across the UK, the company said.

After the deal, Hansteen will have about 300 million pounds for further acquisitions, it said. At June 30, the value of Hansteen's property portfolio was 863 million pounds, according to the company's website.

In May, Hansteen raised about 150 million pounds through a discounted share sale, mainly to buy industrial properties in the UK and continental Europe.

Hansteen's shares, which have shed about 13 percent in value so far this year, closed at 69.85 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at 453.6 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6384 British pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)