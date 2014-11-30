SEOUL Dec 1 South Korea's Hanwha Chemical
is no longer considering buying parts of Dow
Chemical's chloro-alkali business, a spokesman for
Hanwha Group said on Monday.
South Korea's Hanwha Chemical had picked Credit
Suisse to advise on possible purchases from Dow
Chemical's chloro-alkali business but its interest is still in
the early stages, Hanwha said earlier this year.
Hanwha Chemical and two group affiliates said it will buy
stakes in Samsung Group's four chemical and defence firms for
1.9 trillion won ($1.72 billion) last week.
The Hanwha spokesman said the stake purchases in Samsung
firms are expected to boost its petrochemical business, no
longer making it necessary to consider Dow Chemical's
businesses.
